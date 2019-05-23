Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Could come up to start Tuesday
Pivetta is one of two candidates, along with Vince Velasquez, to start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies have an opening in the rotation after demoting Cole Irvin to Triple-A, and it will be one of Pivetta or Velasquez. Pivetta has a 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 37 innings through six starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he has also walked at least three batters in every start he has made at Triple-A this season. Manager Gabe Kapler noted Wednesday that Velasquez, who is on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain, would be a good fit in the bullpen and went out of his way to say that Velasquez doesn't automatically get to return to the rotation when he is healthy, but there has also been speculation that Pivetta could move to the bullpen at some point this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Bullpen transition considered•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Strikes out 14 in second MiLB start•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Sent packing to minors•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Cruises to easy win•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Hit hard Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Earns first victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...