Pivetta is one of two candidates, along with Vince Velasquez, to start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies have an opening in the rotation after demoting Cole Irvin to Triple-A, and it will be one of Pivetta or Velasquez. Pivetta has a 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 37 innings through six starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he has also walked at least three batters in every start he has made at Triple-A this season. Manager Gabe Kapler noted Wednesday that Velasquez, who is on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain, would be a good fit in the bullpen and went out of his way to say that Velasquez doesn't automatically get to return to the rotation when he is healthy, but there has also been speculation that Pivetta could move to the bullpen at some point this season.