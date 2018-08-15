Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Delivers another quality start
Pivetta allowed one run on three hits and one walk across six innings during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.
Sandy Leon touched Pivetta for a solo home run during the third innings, but otherwise he kept the Red Sox's explosive offense quiet. The 25-year-old has three straight quality starts and has allowed three runs and 12 hits over 18 innings during August. Pivetta next lines up to start against the Mets on Sunday.
