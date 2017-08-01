Pivetta (4-6) tossed six innings of one-run ball in Monday's win over the Braves, allowing three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Pivetta was sharp in this one, throwing 69 percent of his pitches for strikes while delivering his first quality start in the last five tries. He allowed an RBI groundout following a triple in the fifth but was able to escape the inning before completing the sixth as well. Pivetta had allowed 17 earned runs over his previous 16.1 innings, so this was a nice way to bounce back as the calendar flips to August. He still owns a bloated 5.42 ERA, but he has flashed his ability at times and will look to put on a similar performance Saturday against the Rockies.