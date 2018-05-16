Pivetta (3-2) recorded the win over the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out 11,

The 11 Ks tied the right-hander's career high as he generated 23 swinging strikes among his 99 pitches. Pivetta made only one real mistake on the day, which Adam Jones deposited in the seats in the first inning, but he shut down Baltimore's bats after that until the Phillies could break through against Andrew Cashner in the sixth. Pivetta will take a 3.72 ERA into his next outing Monday at home against the Braves.