Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Earns extra-innings win in relief
Pivetta picked up an unexpected win in relief Sunday, pitching a scoreless 13th inning, walking one and striking out one.
Pivetta was the starter the Phillies turned to after they used eight pitchers to get through the game's first 12 innings. He got the job done against the heart of the Nationals' order, allowing just a walk to Anthony Rendon. The relief appearance is unlikely to affect Pivetta's availability for his next start, as the Phillies have off days both Monday and Thursday, allowing him to start on normal rest Friday in Pittsburgh.
