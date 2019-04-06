Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Earns first victory
Pivetta (1-0) allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk during a victory against the Twins on Friday.
The Twins averaged two baserunners per inning and yet three of the four runs they scored against Pivetta came via the home run. Pivetta and the rest of the Phillies pitching staff held the Twins to 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Pivetta could easily have two wins this season, but he has a lot of work to do in the other categories. He is 1-0 with a 6.52 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 9.2 innings. His next start will likely come against the Nationals.
