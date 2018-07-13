Pivetta (6-7) threw 6.2 inning Thursday, yielding three runs on five hits and a walk while picking up the win against Baltimore. He struck out seven and allowed a home run.

It was a solid performance for Pivetta, whose last two starts lasted a combined 4.1 innings. He cruised through five scoreless innings before allowing a run in the sixth and was later chased by a two-run homer by Trey Mancini in the seventh. The 6-foot-5 right-hander owns a 4.58 ERA and 113:30 K:BB in 96.1 innings this season. He'll take the mound in a home contest against San Diego next Saturday.