Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Earns victory with seven strikeouts
Pivetta (6-7) threw 6.2 inning Thursday, yielding three runs on five hits and a walk while picking up the win against Baltimore. He struck out seven and allowed a home run.
It was a solid performance for Pivetta, whose last two starts lasted a combined 4.1 innings. He cruised through five scoreless innings before allowing a run in the sixth and was later chased by a two-run homer by Trey Mancini in the seventh. The 6-foot-5 right-hander owns a 4.58 ERA and 113:30 K:BB in 96.1 innings this season. He'll take the mound in a home contest against San Diego next Saturday.
