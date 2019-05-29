Pivetta (3-1) allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Pivetta got off to a rocky start, surrendering homers to two of the first four batters of the game. However, he settled in from there and held the Cardinals scoreless for the remainder of his outing. Despite earning the win, Pivetta's continued struggles with walks and home runs jeopardize his chance of sustained success. He'll look to build off his winning decision in a tough matchup at the Dodgers on Sunday.