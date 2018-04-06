Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Earns win Thursday
Pivetta allowed no earned runs on four hits while striking out nine and walking none across 5.2 innings to earn a win Thursday against the Marlins.
Pivetta took advantage of a positive matchup against the Marlins and helped the Phillies win their home opener Thursday. After only working only four innings in his season debut, Pivetta was nearly able to record a quality start but was pulled after throwing 97 pitches. His ability to rack up strikeouts-- he recorded 140 in 133 innings last season-- is intriguing but it remains to be seen if he can consistently post solid ratios as he did today, as the Marlins figure to be one of the worst offenses in the league this season.
