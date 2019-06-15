Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Escapes with no-decision
Pivetta struck out six bbut didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-8 loss to Atlanta, giving up four runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 6.2 innings.
The right-hander was effective early and carried a 5-1 lead into the sixth inning, but once Atlanta's bats got rolling neither Pivetta nor the bullpen could slow them down. He'll take a 5.00 ERA and 43:12 K:BB over 45 innings into his next start Wednesday, on the road against the Nationals.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Goes distance versus Reds•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Posts first quality start•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Slated for another start•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Earns win in return to rotation•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Will start Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Could come up to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.