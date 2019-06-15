Pivetta struck out six bbut didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-8 loss to Atlanta, giving up four runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 6.2 innings.

The right-hander was effective early and carried a 5-1 lead into the sixth inning, but once Atlanta's bats got rolling neither Pivetta nor the bullpen could slow them down. He'll take a 5.00 ERA and 43:12 K:BB over 45 innings into his next start Wednesday, on the road against the Nationals.