Pivetta won't start any of the Phillies' first five games, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Pivetta lines up as the Phillies' top alternative should the team need an additional starter, at least until top prospect Spencer Howard is deemed ready to go. He could have had a chance to earn at least one start early with Zach Eflin battling back spasms throughout camp, but Eflin has been deemed ready to go, so Pivetta will head to the bullpen for now.