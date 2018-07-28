Pivetta (6-9) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while fanning 12 across six innings Friday as he was saddled with the loss against Cincinnati.

Pivetta gave up four of his five runs allowed via the home run, as he was taken deep in the second and fourth inning prior to departing with a two-run deficit. Through 21 starts this season, he sits with a 4.85 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 134 strikeouts over 107.2 innings, so he'll look to improve his ERA as the second half of the season unfolds. Pivetta's next start is lined up for Wednesday against Miami.