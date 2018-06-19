Pivetta surrendered two runs on four hits and one walk while fanning 13 across 7.1 innings Monday although he didn't factor into the decision against St. Louis.

The 13 strikeouts marked a career best (he has struck out 11 in a start on two occasions). Pivetta's two earned runs came off a pair of solo homers. Matt Carpenter went deep in the third, followed by Yadier Molina in the seventh. Pivetta worked into the eighth inning for the first time this season and left the game with a 4-2 lead, but the Phillies' bullpen would allow two runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game. He's posted a 4.08 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and an impressive 94:22 K:BB over 79.1 frames this season.