Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Fans eight in win
Pivetta (6-10) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters through six innings to record the win against the Dodgers on Monday.
After allowing 13 runs through just 10 innings in his past two outings, this was a promising bounce-back showing from Pivetta. His 9.5 K/9 and strong track record in the minors highlight his upside, and Pivetta could be utilized in favorable matchups moving forward, but he's far from a sure thing. He projects to make his next start against the Braves at SunTrust Park.
