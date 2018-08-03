Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Fans seven in no-decision
Pivetta gave up two runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out seven in six innings Thursday against the Marlins. He did not factor in the decision.
Pivetta was fairly efficient by his standards, needing 89 pitches (65 strikes) to get the quality start. The only runs he allowed came on a two-run homer by Justin Bour. He now ranks 14th in the majors with 141 strikeouts (in 113.2 innings) on the season. His next start will come Tuesday in Arizona, but with the Phillies off next Thursday, he won't have a two-start week.
