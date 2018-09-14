Pivetta has been hurt by his defense more than any other pitcher in baseball this season, Mark Simon of The Athletic reports.

Pivetta's defense has cost him 24 runs this year, seven more than the second-unluckiest pitcher (Noah Syndergaard). That's no surprise, as the Phillies' defense has been quite poor throughout the season, but Pivetta has been hurt by 10 runs more than any other pitcher in the Philadelphia rotation. The poor defense shows up when looking at his FIP, which, at a solid 3.78, is far better than his 4.64 ERA. The difference between those two figures is the third-highest in baseball, behind only Jon Gray and Zack Godley. While there's no reason to believe that the defense behind Pivetta will change over his final few starts, there's perhaps reason to believe Pivetta has more dynasty value than his surface stats reveal. He could be a sleeper in drafts next season, especially if the Phillies improve their defense over the offseason.