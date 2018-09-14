Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Getting no help from defense
Pivetta has been hurt by his defense more than any other pitcher in baseball this season, Mark Simon of The Athletic reports.
Pivetta's defense has cost him 24 runs this year, seven more than the second-unluckiest pitcher (Noah Syndergaard). That's no surprise, as the Phillies' defense has been quite poor throughout the season, but Pivetta has been hurt by 10 runs more than any other pitcher in the Philadelphia rotation. The poor defense shows up when looking at his FIP, which, at a solid 3.78, is far better than his 4.64 ERA. The difference between those two figures is the third-highest in baseball, behind only Jon Gray and Zack Godley. While there's no reason to believe that the defense behind Pivetta will change over his final few starts, there's perhaps reason to believe Pivetta has more dynasty value than his surface stats reveal. He could be a sleeper in drafts next season, especially if the Phillies improve their defense over the offseason.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...