Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Goes distance versus Reds
Pivetta (4-1) surrendered one run on six hits in a complete game effort to earn the victory against the Reds on Saturday. He struck out six and walked none.
Pivetta delivered the first complete game of his career by pouring in the strikes, with 71 of his 105 pitches being in the zone. The 26-year-old has strung together his two best starts of the season and has allowed one run on nine hits across his last 15 innings, and he will look to continue that trend next weekend versus the Braves.
