Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Goes four innings against Braves
Pivetta allowed three earned runs in four innings while striking out three and walking two in the Phillies' 5-4 extra-inning victory over Atlanta on Friday.
Pivetta labored on Friday, needing 73 pitches to get through four innings before his departure from the contest. The 25-year-old threw 133.0 innings as a rookie for the Phillies last year and posted a 6.02 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP during that timeframe. He's best left on waiver wires in standard mixed leagues until he shows consistent improvement on those numbers.
