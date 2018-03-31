Pivetta allowed three earned runs in four innings while striking out three and walking two in the Phillies' 5-4 extra-inning victory over Atlanta on Friday.

Pivetta labored on Friday, needing 73 pitches to get through four innings before his departure from the contest. The 25-year-old threw 133.0 innings as a rookie for the Phillies last year and posted a 6.02 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP during that timeframe. He's best left on waiver wires in standard mixed leagues until he shows consistent improvement on those numbers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories