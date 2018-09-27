Pivetta (7-14) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings against the Rockies.

It was a rocky outing all the way for Pivetta, but he was done in by a poor fifth inning with a couple of walks, a double and a home run. The 25-year-old had a strong couple of months to start the season and seemed to turn a corner of late with three or fewer runs allowed in five straight outings entering Wednesday, but he'll now wrap up his sophomore campaign with a 4.77 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.