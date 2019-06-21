Pivetta (4-2) allowed six earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Nationals.

Pivetta struggled in nearly every facet Thursday, as he was taken deep twice -- once apiece Kurt Suzuki and Anthony Rendon -- and also walked more batters than he struck out. He wasn't deceptive, generating just nine swinging strikes on 92 pitches. After pitching fairly well through his first three starts since recalled on May 28, Pivetta has now allowed 10 earned runs across his last 12 innings, allowing five long balls in that span. He'll look to get back on track Wednesday against the Mets.