Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Hit hard Wednesday
Pivetta (1-1) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six across 3.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Nationals.
The Nationals got to Pivetta early in the game, as the first four batters of the game reached base against him, resulting in three runs. However, he did settle down until the fourth inning, when Anthony Rendon delivered a bases-loaded double to score three more and end Pivetta's night. It's been a tough start to the season for him, as he now has a 9.45 ERA and 2.18 WHIP across 13.1 innings of work.
