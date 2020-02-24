Play

Pivetta is hoping to feature a changeup this season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Pivetta is hardly the only pitcher looking to improve his changeup this spring, and there's no guarantee he'll be successful, but for those looking for a reason to buy back in on last year's popular sleeper pick, this is potentially something to latch onto. Pivetta threw just 15 changeups in 93.2 innings last season while struggling to a 5.38 ERA. The new pitch didn't lead to much success in his first outing of the spring against the Tigers on Saturday, as he allowed three runs on five hits in 1.2 innings of work.

