Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Hurt by homers Wednesday
Pivetta (4-3) was dealt the loss Wednesday in Atlanta after surrendering six runs (five earned) on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out four and walked one.
Pivetta pitched relatively well for much of the evening but struggled with runners on base, giving up a pair of three-run homers to sink the performance. The 26-year-old heads into the All-Star break with a 5.84 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 52:19 K:BB through 11 starts.
