Pivetta was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pivetta was optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 24, but he'll be eligible to return to the majors after spending the last 10 days with the IronPigs. The right-hander owns a 5.38 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with an 83:35 K:BB over 88.2 innings this season with the Phillies.

