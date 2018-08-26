Pivetta didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Blue Jays, coughing up five runs on seven hits and three walks over 6.2 innings while striking out four.

Despite the poor effort, the right-hander was still in line for his eighth win of the year before Seranthony Dominguez and Victor Arano combined to blow the save. Pivetta has now been tagged for 11 runs in 10.1 innings over his last two outings, inflating his ERA to 4.76 ahead of Friday's home start against the Cubs.