Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Labors through 4.1 innings
Pivetta (7-12) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits across 4.1 innings. He struck out one and walked three.
The Nationals fouled off 19 pitches to help drive up Pivetta's pitch count, eventually breaking through for a pair of runs during the fifth inning. The 25-year-old has failed to work through five innings during his last two starts, and will look for a better result in his next scheduled start Monday against the Mets.
