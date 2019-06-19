The Phillies list Pivetta as their probable starter for Thursday's series finale against the Nationals.

Initially lined up to start Wednesday, Pivetta was bumped back a day in the schedule on account of postponements Monday and Tuesday. Though Aaron Nola would have been available to face Washington on Thursday on his normal four days' rest, his recent struggles might have prompted manager Gabe Kapler to keep Pivetta ahead of the ace in the pitching order. Pivetta has been mostly stellar in his four starts since returning from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB in 26.2 innings.