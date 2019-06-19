Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Listed as Thursday's starter
The Phillies list Pivetta as their probable starter for Thursday's series finale against the Nationals.
Initially lined up to start Wednesday, Pivetta was bumped back a day in the schedule on account of postponements Monday and Tuesday. Though Aaron Nola would have been available to face Washington on Thursday on his normal four days' rest, his recent struggles might have prompted manager Gabe Kapler to keep Pivetta ahead of the ace in the pitching order. Pivetta has been mostly stellar in his four starts since returning from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB in 26.2 innings.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Bumped from Wednesday's start•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Escapes with no-decision•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Goes distance versus Reds•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Posts first quality start•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Slated for another start•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Earns win in return to rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....