Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Mauled by Nats on Friday
Pivetta (1-2) took the loss against the Nationals on Friday, surrendering six runs on five hits and three walks over one-plus innings while striking out one.
Bryce Harper took him deep twice, but Pivetta wasn't having much success against the rest of the Washington lineup either. After a solid start to the season, the right-hander will take a 4.76 ERA and 35:10 K:BB over 34 innings into his next start Wednesday at home against the Giants.
