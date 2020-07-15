Pivetta could be on the outside looking in for the final spot in the starting rotation, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vince Velasquez has put on a strong performance early in summer training and appears to have the upper hand with just over a week before Opening Day. Regardless, Pivetta will remain stretched out, as the protocols for any player who potentially has COVID-19 could quickly open up a spot in the rotation. Zack Wheeler is also expected to miss some time early in the season while on paternity leave, so at least some starting chances will be available.