Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Missing out on two-start week
Pivetta is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Braves, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Pivetta was initially lined up to start Tuesday's series opener in Atlanta, but the Phillies will take advantage of Monday's off day and instead flip the right-hander with ace Aaron Nola. The change will result in Pivetta missing out on a two-start week, with Nola now expected to take the hill a second time in the Phillies' final game before the All-Star break Sunday versus the Mets.
