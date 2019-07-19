Pivetta will transition into a bullpen role for the Phillies, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies signed Drew Smyly on Friday and are inserting him into the starting rotation, bumping Pivetta to the bullpen. The 26-year-old should be available to pitch this weekend since Wednesday's start lasted only 2.1 innings due to a rain delay. Pivetta has a 5.74 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 58:25 K:BB through 69 innings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories