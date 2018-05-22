Pivetta (4-2) picked up his fourth win Monday against the Braves, allowing no runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven across seven innings.

Following Monday's stellar outing, Pivetta has allowed just one run over the course of his last three starts. He sports a 3.23 ERA and 1.08 WHIP along with 60 strikeouts across 53 innings, and he'll look to ride this hot streak in his next start, which figures to come Sunday against Toronto.