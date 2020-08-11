Pivetta was optioned off the Phillies' active roster Tuesday.

Pivetta failed to earn a rotation spot this summer and now doesn't have a bullpen job either. It's not hard to see who, as he's allowed 10 runs in 5.2 innings of work across three relief appearances this season. He'll need to figure things out at the Phillies' alternate training site if he's to earn another chance this season, and that chance will likely be in a low-leverage relief role.

