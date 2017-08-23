Pivetta was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Pivetta has had a tough season with the Phillies this year and experienced one of his worst outings Tuesday against the Marlins. The 24-year-old allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk before being pulled from the game after recording just four outs. He currently holds an unsightly 6.73 ERA, but will likely find himself back in the majors when rosters expand in September.