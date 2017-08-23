Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Optioned to Triple-A
Pivetta was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Pivetta has had a tough season with the Phillies this year and experienced one of his worst outings Tuesday against the Marlins. The 24-year-old allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk before being pulled from the game after recording just four outs. He currently holds an unsightly 6.73 ERA, but will likely find himself back in the majors when rosters expand in September.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Recalled in advance of start•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Will start Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Allows five earned runs in no decision Friday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Rocked in losing effort Saturday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Delivers quality start in win over Braves•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...