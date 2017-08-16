Pivetta was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after his start Wednesday against the Padres. He gave up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 11 over five innings, taking his eighth loss of the season.

It may not have been a great start in terms of efficiency or run prevention, but the 11 strikeouts marked a career best, so this move may come as a surprise. However, the Phillies are expected to recall Pivetta as the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, so he will not miss a turn in the rotation as a result of the demotion,