Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Optioned to Triple-A
Pivetta was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after his start Wednesday against the Padres. He gave up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 11 over five innings, taking his eighth loss of the season.
It may not have been a great start in terms of efficiency or run prevention, but the 11 strikeouts marked a career best, so this move may come as a surprise. However, the Phillies are expected to recall Pivetta as the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, so he will not miss a turn in the rotation as a result of the demotion,
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Allows five earned runs in no decision Friday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Rocked in losing effort Saturday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Delivers quality start in win over Braves•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Strikes out seven in Tuesday's loss•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Tallies first win since July 2•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Crushed by homers in loss to Brewers•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...