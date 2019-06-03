Pivetta pitched well against the Dodgers on Sunday but did not factor into the decision. He completed six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and no walks while striking out nine.

Pivetta dominated the vaunted Dodgers lineup but did not garner any support from a Phillies offense that was stymied by opposing starter Rich Hill. Nonetheless, this was by far the best appearance of the year for Pivetta, who entered the game in danger of losing his spot in the rotation after posting a 7.71 ERA through his first five starts. The nine strikeouts and six innings pitched were season highs for the 26-year-old, and Sunday marked the first time this season that he did not issue a walk. With another start almost certainly secured, Pivetta will face the Reds on Saturday in his next scheduled outing.