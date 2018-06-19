Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Puts together solid outing
Pivetta surrendered two runs on four hits and one walk while fanning 13 across 7.1 innings Monday although he didn't factor into the decision against St. Louis.
Pivetta's two earned runs came off a pair of solo homers. Matt Carpenter went deep in the third, followed by Yadier Molina in the seventh. Pivetta worked into the eighth inning for the first time this season and left the game with a 4-2 lead, but the Phillies' bullpen would allow two runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game. He's posted a 4.08 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and an impressive 94:22 K:BB over 79.1 frames this season.
