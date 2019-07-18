Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Rain-shortened outing
Pivetta allowed one earned run on no hits and four walks while striking out four across 2.1 innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.
Pivetta ran into major trouble in the first frame, walking three consecutive batters to load the bases after retiring just one Dodger. He avoided major trouble by setting down the next two men to come to the plate, though he still allowed an earned run. Pivetta had his start cut short by a lengthy rain delay, but should take the ball next on Tuesday at Detroit in a favorable matchup.
