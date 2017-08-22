The Phillies recalled Pivetta from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in advance of his scheduled start for Game 2 of a doubleheader Tuesday with the Marlins.

Pivetta was optioned to the minors just six days earlier following his most recent start with the Phillies, but by designating him as the 26th man for the twin bill, the big club will be able to bring him back sooner than they otherwise would. Given that he struck out a career-high 11 batters his last time out, Pivetta shouldn't be at much risk of a demotion following Monday's turn, especially with the Phillies' already thin rotation depth taking a further hit with Zach Eflin's (shoulder) placement on the 10-day disabled list.