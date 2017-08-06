Pivetta (4-7) surrendered eight runs (six earned) on seven hits and one walk over just 2.2 innings against the Rockies on Saturday.

The young right-hander got in trouble early and often in this one, allowing the first four Rockies to reach base en route to a five-run first inning. Following a quiet second frame, Pivetta allowed a sacrifice fly to Carlos Gonzalez in the third before serving up a two-run blast to Pat Valaika, initiating his removal from the game. Starts away from the home confines of Citizens Bank Park have wreaked havoc on the young pitcher this season, as he owns a 6.70 ERA and 37:29 K:BB over nine starts on the road compared to 3.89 and 46:5 in six home starts. His next start, fortunately, comes at home against the Mets on Friday.