Pivetta's shot at a rotation spot could take a hit with a shortened schedule, as that could lead to the Phillies promoting Spencer Howard for the start of the season, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pivetta was already seemingly an underdog in a battle with Vince Velasquez and Ranger Suarez for the Phillies' final rotation spot. His 8.22 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 7.2 spring innings didn't exactly help his case. If Howard is indeed given the job from the start of the campaign, all three of those pitchers would be consigned to a bullpen role (if they even start the campaign in the majors). Pivetta would need at least one and possibly multiple injuries ahead of him if he's to end up in a fantasy-relevant role.