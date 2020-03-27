Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Rotation spot unlikely
Pivetta's shot at a rotation spot could take a hit with a shortened schedule, as that could lead to the Phillies promoting Spencer Howard for the start of the season, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pivetta was already seemingly an underdog in a battle with Vince Velasquez and Ranger Suarez for the Phillies' final rotation spot. His 8.22 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 7.2 spring innings didn't exactly help his case. If Howard is indeed given the job from the start of the campaign, all three of those pitchers would be consigned to a bullpen role (if they even start the campaign in the majors). Pivetta would need at least one and possibly multiple injuries ahead of him if he's to end up in a fantasy-relevant role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, top strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
H2H points dynasty mock draft
You think juggling pitchers and hitters as is hard? What about the immediate and the long-term?...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Sanchez
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest Opening Day Fantasy stars
Yes, lots of us are missing Opening Day today, so here's a fun look back at some of the most...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Take Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...