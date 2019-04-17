Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Sent packing to minors
The Phillies optioned Pivetta to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Few players have seen their fantasy stock plummet as much over the season's first month than Pivetta, one of the trendier wide-awake sleepers heading into draft season. Though he scooped up his first win in Tuesday's 14-3 decimation of the Mets, Pivetta recorded more walks (three) than strikeouts (two) and fell short of a quality start for the fourth time in as many turns. Philadelphia will turn to the recently recalled Jerad Eickhoff as their fifth starter while Pivetta looks to right the ship in the minors after submitting a 8.35 ERA and 2.13 WHIP in 18.1 innings with the big club.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Cruises to easy win•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Hit hard Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Earns first victory•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Strikes out eight in spring start•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Turns in impressive start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...