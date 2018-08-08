Pivetta (7-9) got the win Tuesday, tossing six shutout innings wit six strikeouts while allowing five hits and a walk against the Diamondbacks.

Pivetta only allowed one baserunner to get past first base all night, and even then he quickly induced a double play to erase the threat. He's now tossed back-to-back quality starts, lowering his ERA in the process to 4.51 -- his lowest mark since June -- to go along with an impressive 11.1 K/9. He'll take on the Red Sox on Tuesday next time out.