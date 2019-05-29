Pivetta will start Sunday against the Dodgers, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pivetta will stick in the big-league rotation for at least one more start after picking up the win in his return to the rotation Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings in that outing. Whether he sticks in the rotation beyond Sunday could depend on how the right-hander performs.

More News
Our Latest Stories