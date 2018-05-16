Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Start postponed Tuesday
Pivetta was not able to make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Orioles as the game was postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a makeup game on July 12. Manager Gabe Kapler has not yet announced his plans for the starting rotation order following Tuesday's rainout.
