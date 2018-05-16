Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Start pushed to Wednesday
Pivetta will start Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Pivetta was scheduled to start Tuesday's game, but the contest was ultimately postponed due to rain with a makeup date set for July 12. The Phillies will bump back each of their starters by one day, setting Pivetta up to start Wednesday's series finale if the weather permits. The forecast currently calls for more rain in Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.
