Pivetta will start the Phillies' Grapefruit League opener Saturday against the Tigers, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A popular sleeper pick this time last season due to some promising peripherals, Pivetta had a disaster of a 2019 campaign, experiencing demotions both to the minors and to the bullpen while struggling to a 5.38 ERA. The Phillies didn't make any additions to their shaky rotation over the offseason, so Pivetta enters camp as a starter again and appears to be competing with Vince Velasquez for the final spot in the rotation. Highly-rated prospect Spencer Howard (knee) looms to take that spot at some point, however, and could enter the conversation fairly early in the year.