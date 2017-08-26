Pivetta will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Following Sunday's game, the Phillies plan on keeping Pivetta with the big club and using him in their rotation moving forward. Pivetta has been a liability on the mound this season, as he owns a 6.73 ERA and 1.54 WHIP after making 19 starts for the big club. He'll head into a tough matchup Sunday when he takes the mound against the high-scoring Cubs.