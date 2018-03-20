Pivetta has given up eight runs on 14 hits -- including four home runs -- while striking out 11 in 13.1 innings so far this spring. He has issued six walks.

Pivetta has given up at least one walk and one homer in all four of his starts so far, so the 5.40 spring ERA is deserved, but he took a step forward in his most recent appearance (two runs allowed, 5:1 K:BB in five innings). Last year was ugly for Pivetta, but Eno Sarris of The Athletic recently laid out a case for why the Phillies should remain optimistic about the right-hander, noting the possible benefits of better fastball location and the improvement Pivetta showed with his curveball late in 2017. He appears to be locked into the Phillies' rotation with Jerad Eickhoff sidelined with a lat strain.