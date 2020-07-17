Pivetta remains in the rotation conversation after throwing four scoreless innings in an intrasquad game Thursday without allowing a single hit, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Pivetta and Vince Velasquez are the primary competitors for the Phillies' final rotation spot this season, with both earning praise in recent days after impressing in intrasquad action. It's possible both pitchers open in the rotation, as there are questions surrounding both Zach Eflin's back spasms and Zack Wheeler's anticipated paternity leave. It's also possible neither pitcher is in the rotation for long, as the team's top pitching prospect Spencer Howard has looked good in camp as well and is expected to push for opportunities early in the season.